‘I promise a ₹1,000-cr. Old City package’

Cong. candidate taking on MIM’s Owaisi says he has changed his political ideology

Mohammed Feroz Khan, the 46-year-old businessman, is taking on political heavyweight Asaduddin Owaisi on the latter’s home turf of the Hyderabad Parliamentary Constituency. No stranger to poll battles, Mr. Khan took on the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) thrice in Nampally. But despite three losses, the latest being the Telangana Assembly polls in 2018, he remains undaunted.

What is your agenda for the Hyderabad Parliamentary Constituency against a strong opponent?

Development, development, development. I am promising a ₹1,000 crore package for Old City to bring good civic, health and educational infrastructure here. The MIM has not done much and reduced it to a ghetto. I will also ensure that Rahul Gandhi’s NYAY scheme is implemented within six months. Asaduddin is a strong candidate, no doubt. But the BJP and TRS have failed to keep their promises, and the MIM, shockingly, has never even released a manifesto.

You have contested from three different parties since 2009. In 2014, you spoke highly of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Have you discarded your old ideology?

In 2009, I contested on Praja Rajyam’s ticket. In 2014, I was with the TDP-BJP combine. Now I am with the Congress. Yes, I have changed my ideology 100%. It is more like enlightenment. Mr Rahul Gandhi has asked me to go full steam in the Hyderabad Parliamentary Constituency and reposed faith in me.

Senior Congress leaders are leaving the party. How do you see this playing out for you as a candidate of that party?

I too was a little unsure. But, after Mr Rahul Gandhi’s go-ahead and words of encouragement, I see that there is massive enthusiasm among our karyakartas. I am amazed to see that. There were a lot of workers with me on Tuesday in Bahadurpura and on Wednesday, in Yakutpura. There were a lot of people attending the public meeting too.