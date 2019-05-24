General election 2019: BJP takes all of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has swept all the parliamentary seats in Haryana and Himachal Pradesh in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. In both the States, the BJP is in power.

According to the results announced by Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday, former Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda lost in Sonipat by a margin of 1,64,864 votes. The BJP’s Ramesh Chander Kaushik secured 5,87,664 votes to win from Sonipat.

JJP defeated

In Gurgaon, Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh of the BJP won by a margin of 3,86,256 votes, securing 8,81,546 votes, and defeated Ajay Singh Yadav of the Congress. In Hisar, the BJP’s Brijinder Singh secured 6,03,289 votes and won by a margin of 3,14,068. He defeated Dushyant Chautala of the newly formed Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

In Karnal, the BJP’s Sanjay Bhatia polled 9,11,594 votes and won by a margin of 6,56,142 votes, defeating the Congress’ Kuldip Sharma. In Kurukshetra, Nyab Singh of the BJP got 6,88,629 votes and won by a margin of 3,84,591 votes, defeating the Congress’ Nirmal Singh. In Sirsa, Sunita Duggal of the BJP won by a margin of 3,09,918 votes, defeating Ashok Tanwar, the Haryana Congress president. Ms. Duggal secured 7,14,351 votes.

This time, sitting MP Deepender Singh Hooda could not hold on to Rohtak, a Congresss stronghold. He was defeated by the BJP’s Arvind Sharma by a margin of 7,503 votes. The BJP’s Krishan Pal Gurjar won from Faridabad with 6,38,239 votes over Congress’s Avtar Singh Bhadana. In Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, the BJP’s Dharambir Singh won by 4,44,463 over Shruti Choudhry of the Congress.

Kumari Selja loses

In Ambala, Kumari Selja of the Congress lost by a margin of 3,42,345 votes. Sitting MP Rattan Lal Kataria has won from Ambala.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar gave credit for party’s performance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and the State government’s pro-people policies.

“This win clearly shows that there has been a strong pro-incumbency. In Haryana, people supported BJP for giving a transparent and clean administration. Jobs were given on merit and there has been a zero tolerance towards corruption, which people appreciated,” he said, while talking to journalists here.

Himachal Pradesh retained

In the 2014 Lok Sabha poll, the BJP won seven seats, followed by the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) with two, and the Congress was able to retain the sole seat of Rohtak. The BJP had contested eight seats while its then ally, the Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC), had fought from two seats, losing both.

In Himachal Pradesh, the ruling BJP retained all the four seats — Shimla, Kangra, Hamirpur and Mandi, by registering a win on all of them.