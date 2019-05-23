Election results 2019: Where are the coalition candidates trailing

Amidst a possible record number of BJP candidates winning from Karnataka this time, initial trends show that the ruling JD(S)-Congress combine is trailing behind BJP in in 8 of the 12 constituencies that it represents currently. Congress has managed to gain initial votes against BJP only in Bengaluru Central where its candidate Rizwan Arshad is leading incumbent BJP MP P.C. Mohan.

In all, out of 28 constituencies, the coalition candidates are leading in just 5 constituencies — Chamarajanagar, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Central, and Hassan. In all, BJP is leading in 23 lok sabha constituencies and in Mandya, BJP backed independent is leading.

They include Tumakuru (held by Congress but given to JD-S) where former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda is trailing behind G.S. Basavraju, Raichur, Ballari, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Kalaburagi, Kolar and Mandya Lok Sabha constituencies.

While incumbent MP B.V. Naik is trailing behind BJP's Raja Amareshwar Naik in Raichur, former Union Minister Veerappa M. Moily is trailing to former Minister and BJP leader B.N. Bache Gowda in Chikaballapur. Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjuna M. Kharge is trailing behind Umesh G. Jadhav, who recently quit Congress to join BJP, and former Union Minister K.H. Muniyappa is trailing behind BJP's V. Muniswamy in Kolar.

Congress leader V.S. Ugrappa, who had won bye elections to Ballari Lok Sabha constituency, is trailing behind BJP's Y. Devendrappa. Congress's incumbent MP from Chitradurga B.N. Chandrappa is trailing behind BJP's A. Narayanswamy.

In Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, which is currently held by JD-S candidate L.R. Shivarame Gowda, BJP-backed Independent Sumalatha is leading JD-S candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy.