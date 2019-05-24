Election 2019 | Grand alliance trounced by NDA in Jharkhand

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) completely decimated the four-party grand alliance in the 2019 general elections establishing its dominance again in the mineral-rich Jharkhand on Thursday.

Showing its utter superiority in the electoral battle, the NDA was all set to romp home to a 12–2 victory. By 10 pm, the BJP’s poll percentage was estimated at staggering high of 50.80%. Congress came distant second with 15.60%. In 2014, BJP had won 12 out of 14 seats. This election, it had left Girdih Parliamentary Constituency to AJSU (All Jhakhand Students Union) party.

The pre-poll alliance involving Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Jharkhand Vikash Morcha (Prajatantrik) and Rastriya Janata Dal (RJD), which was looking like a formidable one, barely posed any challenge to BJP in face of saffron surge in the Hindi heartland that extended to Jharkhand.

Such was the scale of domination of the NDA that a seasoned politician like Subodh Kant Sahay, who had served as ministers in the cabinet of three different prime ministers since 1990, was trounced by debutant Sanjay Seth of BJP.

Shibu Soren, a seven-time MP and a cult figure in Jharkhand politics, could not overcome the BJP juggernaut in Dumka, a bastion of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. He lost the election by over 40000.

Barring Lohardaga and Khunti constituencies, where there was semblance of opposition challenge, the NDA candidates had either inflicted crushing defeat on the grand alliance candidates or taken comfortable lead. In Hazaribagh, Dhanbad, Palamu and Kodarma constituencies, the margin of lead was in excess of four lakh votes.

While Jayant Sinha, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, comfortably defeated Congress candidate Gopal Prasad Sahu by 4.79 lakh votes, Annapurna Devi, who had switched side from RJD to BJP just before election, was ahead by 4.55 lakh of Babulal Marandi, Jharkhand’s first chief minister.

Congress has, however, found the saving grace in Geeta Kora, wife of former Chief Minsiter Madhu Kora. Ms Kora improved her 2014 performance to emerge victorious in Singhbhum constituency in 2019. In the last election, Ms. Kora, who had fought election as candidate of Jai Bharat Samanta Party, had polled 215607, but lost out to BJP candidate.

The other certain win of grand alliance was expected from Rajmahal, which is part of Santhal Pragna, a JMM bastion. Incumbent JMM MP Vijay Kumar Hansdak retained the seat by defeating Hemalal Murmu by 99195 votes.

It was a nerve-wracking day for former Chief Minister Arjun Munda, who had come from the behind after trailing initially. By the time report was being filed, he had taken slender lead by more than 1000 votes over Congress candidate Kalicharan Munda. In Lohardaga, Sudarshan Bhagat, Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, was leading by less than 10,000 votes in a close fight with Congress’ Sukhdeo Bhagat.

Following unprecedented victory of the party, Chief Minister Raghubar Das reached the party office and expressed his gratitude to people of Jharkhand for reposing their faith in an incumbent government basing on its welfare programmes and leadership. “This is a milestone in electoral history of the country. The able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah brought the spectacular victory. Both development and national security were major issues in the election,” said Mr. Das.

Conceding defeat, opposition parties, JMM and RJD, congratulated PM Mr. Modi for the victory.