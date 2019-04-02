Lok Sabha Election 2019

ECI to write to President on alleged poll code violation by Rajasthan Governor

Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh. File

Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh. File  

more-in

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday said it will bring to President Ram Nath Kovind’s notice the alleged Model Code of Conduct violation by Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh.

The ECI had earlier taken cognisance of Mr. Singh’s statement that he was one of the BJP “karyakartas”. “We have found that the remark is prima facie violative of the MCC. Therefore, we will write to the President,” said a senior EC official.

About a week ago, Mr. Singh had told BJP workers they were all party workers and therefore, they should ensure it’s victory. “Every worker would want Narendra Modi again became the Prime Minister,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics National Other States Lok Sabha Election 2019
Rajasthan
election
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 15, 2020 9:03:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/lok-sabha-2019/ec-to-write-to-president-on-alleged-poll-code-violation-by-rajasthan-governor/article26709610.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY