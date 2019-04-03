Corruption, farm distress key planks of VCK manifesto

The constitution of a strengthened Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in the States to eradicate corruption, a waiver of farm loans, a separate Budget for agriculture, housing as a fundamental right, the abolition of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and reservation in the judiciary are among the key features of the VCK’s manifesto.

Unveiling the document in Chidambaram on Tuesday, VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan called for a change in India’s foreign policy. He said the Centre was struggling in its foreign policy approach towards both Pakistan and China. “Hence, the Centre should examine the demands of the Kashmiris and ensure that their rights are protected. The Centre should also take into account the welfare of Tamil Nadu when it comes to its foreign policy in relation to Sri Lanka,” he said.

Reservation in judiciary

The VCK’s manifesto demanded adequate representation of Dalits, women, Scheduled Tribes and minorities in judicial appointments. The party would press for a separate legislation in this regard. The manifesto also made a strong case for a separate Budget for agriculture and waiver of farm loans to end the agrarian crisis.

Mr. Thirumavalavan said the party would also bring pressure to bear on the Union government to ensure that ‘housing for all’ was made a fundamental right. Its manifesto demanded the creation of a separate bank for Dalits and Scheduled Tribes to provide assistance for their socio-economic development.

The party would continue to demand autonomy for the States and federalism at the Centre. It will make a strong case for bringing ‘Education’ under the State List.

Appointments to various Central government posts in Tamil Nadu should benefit the locals. The posts in Tamil Nadu are filled by candidates from North India, depriving locals of employment opportunities, the party claimed.

It also demanded the scrapping of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test.

The party demanded that the Election Commission revert to paper ballots instead of electronic voting machines. It also pitched for proportional representation in elections to Parliament, State Assemblies and Legislative Councils.