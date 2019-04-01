BSP supremo Mayawati releases second list in UP

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Monday released its second list of six candidates for Uttar Pradesh including three on reserved constituencies.

Those fielded are fresh names, replacing the candidates who lost in 2014. The second list touched areas of central UP and Bundelkhand, parts of which go to the polls in the fourth phase on April 29.

In Shahjahanpur, the BSP has fielded Amar Chand Jauhar who is associated with the education business, in place of Umed Singh Kashyap who stood second in 2014 with 2.89 lakh votes.

Neelu Satyarthi, who stood second in the Balamau Assembly seat in Hardoi in 2017 election, will be the BSP's candidate in Misrikh. In 2014, the BSP's Ashok Rawat had secured 3.25 lakh votes in the seat to achieve a runner-up spot.

In Farukhhabad, known as a potato hub, the BSP has fielded former MLC Manoj Agarwal.

In Akbarpur, which comprises of rural Kanpur, the BSP has fielded a Kurmi (OBC), Nisha Sachan. Ms. Sachan recently joined the BSP. Her husband Sanjay Sachan had won the Ghatampur Nagar Palika Chairman post as an independent but later joined the BJP.

In Jalaun, also reserved for Dalits, the BSP has fielded former MLA Ajay Singh Pankaj, who won from Konch in 2007.

In Hamirpur, the BSP's candidate is Dilip Kumar Singh.

With this list, the BSP, which is contesting 38 out of 80 seats in UP, has already declared 17 candidates.