AIADMK may stick to its pact with PMK on RS seat

The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which is gearing to face the Rajya Sabha polls soon, will, in all likelihood, honour its commitment of giving one seat to the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

Ever since the PMK was routed with huge margins in the seven Lok Sabha seats allotted to it as part of the National Democratic Alliance led by the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, there have been questions on whether the ruling party would now be keen on giving it the Rajya Sabha berth as promised in the pre-poll pact.

However, enquiries with a cross-section of leaders of the party reveal that the ruling party, despite getting a lone seat in the Lok Sabha elections, is in no mood to go back on its pact with the PMK.

“There is no need to reconsider our position,” says a senior leader of the ruling party.

Meanwhile, lobbying has begun in the AIADMK for getting nomination for the remaining two seats.

There are reports of many senior leaders such as M. Thambi Durai, K.P. Munusamy, V. Maitreyan, Manoj Pandian and Gokula Indira seeking the party nomination.

Mr. Thambi Durai, Mr. Munusamy and Mr. Manoj Pandian had contested and lost from the Karur, Krishnagiri and Tiruneveli Lok Sabha seats.

Dr. Maitreyan, who has been lying low for several months, is completing his third term as Rajya Sabha member in July. Mr. Manoj Pandian and Ms. Gokula Indira had been Rajya Sabha members earlier.

Cabinet berths

As for getting a berth in the Union Ministry, sources in the AIADMK and the BJP indicate that one or two persons from the ruling party may be accommodated.

The name of R. Vaithilingam, who has three more years to go for completing his term as Rajya Sabha member, is also doing the rounds along with that of P. Raveendranath Kumar, who has been elected from the Theni Lok Sabha constituency. Mr Vaithilingam had previously served as a Minister in the State government, headed by Jayalalithaa.