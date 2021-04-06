Yet another hectic day for candidates in Ernakulam district

Door-to-door campaigns, meetings with prominent persons held on poll eve

It was yet another hectic day for candidates on Monday, on the eve of the crucial polling day.

Most of the candidates used the day for completing door-to-door campaigns and meeting prominent persons. They also utilised the final hours before polling to ensure that party workers would be out in the field on Tuesday, to see to it that maximum number of votes were polled.

P.T. Thomas, the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate of Thrikkakara constituency, met actor Mammootty at his Kadavanthra residence. He toured Thrikkakara, Kollamkudimugal, Jawahar Nagar, Chittetthukara and Thammanam areas and met voters. He also attended some marriage functions on the day. Mr. Thomas will vote at booth number 50 at Skilltek Centre at Pipeline Road, Palarivattom.

Dr. J. Jacob, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate from the constituency, met voters of Edappally, Thammanam, South Janatha Road and Kakkanad on the day. He will exercise his franchise at booth number 80, set up at Toc-H School, Vyttila.

Shaji George, the LDF candidate in Ernakulam, met voters of Tagore Lane in Elamakkara, Chullikad, Thevara, Perumanoor, Chakkalakkal, Willingdon Island, Cheranalloor and Kunnumpuram on the day besides meeting some prominent citizens and representatives of some organisations. After reviewing the poll preparations with LDF leaders, Mr. George held discussions with booth secretaries of the front. Mr. George will cast his vote at booth number 145 at Bharat Matha College, Aluva.

T.J. Vinod, the UDF candidate in Ernakulam, met party workers and voters of Cheranalloor, Vaduthala, Thrikkanarvattam and Ernakulam Central area on the day. He also met some VIP voters in his constituency. Mr. Vinod will exercise his franchise at booth number 38 at Harijan Welfare Centre at Thrikkakara.

M. Swaraj, the LDF candidate of Thripunithura, met voters of Eda Kochi, Palluruthy, Kumbalam, Panangad, Eroor, Maradu, Poothotta and Mukkatthukari. Later, he met the LDF workers of the constituency.

K. Babu, the UDF candidate from the constituency, too dedicated the day for personally meeting voters. He held discussions with party workers and directed them to be vigilant to prevent bogus voting. He will cast his vote at booth number 51A set up at Girls High School, Thripunithura.

P. Rajeev, the LDF candidate from Kalamassery, made calls to voters besides meeting a few others at their homes. He covered around 100 houses on the day. He will exercise his democratic right at booth number 152 set up at Ambedkar Training Centre at University Colony, Kalamassery.

V.E. Abdul Gafoor, the UDF candidate, visited houses and institutions at Kadungalloor, Alangad and Kalamassery municipal area on the day. He will vote at booth number 54 set up at Government Higher Secondary School, Kongorpally.

All the political fronts have set up help desks for voters near polling booths. The party workers managing the booths will keep track of the voter turnout. Teams of party workers would coordinate with those stationed at the booths and alert voters to exercise their franchise, said C.K. Manisankar, the election committee secretary of the LDF in Thrikkakara constituency.

Meanwhile, the chief election agent of the LDF candidate in Angamaly constituency has complained to the Election Commission that UDF candidate Roji M. John has violated election rules by including photographs of government buildings in his campaign materials.