Polling percentage falls in Kottayam

Provisional polling percentage was 72.08 when polling ended by 7 p.m

Notwithstanding the high-octane campaign that the region witnessed over a period of three weeks, Kottayam recorded a notable decrease in voter turnout in the Assembly elections held on Tuesday.

As per the records of the Election Commission of India (EC), the provisional polling percentage was 72.08 when polling ended by 7 p.m. This marks a nearly five per cent decline in the overall polling percentage of 76.90 recorded in 2016. The polling percentage in 2011, meanwhile, stood at 73.60 per cent

In absolute terms, as many as 11,48,715 persons out of the total 15,93,575 voters in the district cast their votes.

Of the Assembly constituencies, Vaikom Assembly constituency recorded highest polling this time around with 75.37 per cent, down from 80.75 per cent recorded last time. Kaduthuruthy recorded the lowest polling with 68.01 per cent as against 69.39 per cent in the previous elections. The polling percentage was particularly low where candidates of the Kerala Congress parties contested.

Polling percentage in other Assembly constituencies with percentage in 2016 in brackets, is as follows: Kanjirappally-72.06 (76.10); Changanassery – 70.23 (75.25); Pala – 72.47 (77.25), Puthuppally 73.15 (77.14); Kottayam 72.53 (78.07); Ettumanur – 72.84 (79.69); and Poonjar – 72.38 (79.15).

Though the morning hours witnessed brisk polling, it slowed down in the afternoon following the heavy showers. Barring a few stray incidents, the polling was relatively peaceful and free of technical disruptions.

Meanwhile, a 74-year-old woman collapsed and died while waiting in a queue at a polling booth in Nattassery, Kottayam. The deceased was identified as Annamma Devassia, a native of Nattassery