Opposition parties lost moral right to contest polls, says Kerala CPI secretary Kanam Rajendran

He accuses political rivals of attempting to scuttle progress

Accusing the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of working against the interests of the State, Communist Party of India (CPI) state secretary Kanam Rajendran on Friday said that both the opposition parties have lost the moral right to seek the people’s mandate.

He was speaking while inaugurating a Left Democratic Front (LDF) convention organised in Nedumangad on Friday in support of its candidate G.R. Anil in the constituency.

Crediting the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government with having successfully steered the State through various adversities during the last five years, Mr. Rajendran accused its political rivals of attempting to scuttle progress at various instances.

He alleged that the UDF had sided with the BJP to disrupt every development projects for petty political gains. Citing the opposition voiced by pro-Congress service organisations in taking part in the government’s ‘Salary Challenge’ to mobilise funds, the veteran CPI leader said the Opposition failed in its responsibility to work for the State’s growth, even while functioning as a corrective force.

Alternative policies

Mr. Rajendran opined that the LDF government managed to build an alternative to neo-liberal economic policies and insulate the State from the ill-effects of unbridled globalisation. While a course-correction was successfully undertaken in the education sector that had been plagued by the proliferation of private players, the government could also undertake a massive overhaul of the healthcare facilities in the State.

Presiding over the function, incumbent Nedumangad MLA C. Divakaran said that the government stood by the people of the region to usher in all-round development. “The constituency has witnessed so much change that a separate district can be carved from Thiruvananthapuram with Nedumangad as its centre,” he said.

CPI(M) state committee member Koliyakkode Krishnan Nair, former MLA, CPI state council member Mangode Radhakrishnan, former MLA, CPI(M) Nedumangad area secretary, CPI Nedumangad constituency secretary Pattathil Shereef and former Nedumangad municipal chairman Chettachal Sahadevan also took part in the convention.