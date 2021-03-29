‘Love jihad’ row puts LDF on the defensive

Mani says his stance on the issue is the same as LDF’s, observers see a ploy to win Catholic votes

From faith to smuggling and development to scams, political discourses ahead of the Assembly elections in Kerala have traversed a variety of topics. Their focus shifted once again when Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K. Mani, a key ally of the Left Democratic Front, inadvertently raised the bogey of ‘love jihad.’ At a television show the other day, Mr. Mani had stated that society indeed had some apprehensions about the practice. “As the issue has emerged again, the apprehensions about it should be cleared,” he had told a news channel.

The statement instantly kicked up a political row with the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has promised an Uttar Pradesh model law against ‘love jihad’ in Kerala, swiftly pitching in and the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council extending its support to Mr. Mani.

Mani’s response

Put on the defensive, the LDF sought to tread a cautious path fearing that a further flare-up of the issue would alienate Muslim voters. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sought to sidestep queries on the topic even as CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran termed the remark a personal opinion of the KC(M) leader.

Sensing trouble, Mr. Mani too came up with a statement that his position on the issue was consistent with that of the LDF. “The key agenda in the election is the development projects implemented by the LDF government. The current controversy is part of an attempt to divert attention from these initiatives. Hence, such controversies hold no significance at present,” clarified Mr. Mani.

A crucial vote bank

But that Mr. Mani did not reject the theory of ‘love jihad,’ a stance in direct contravention of the position of the LDF, particularly the CPI(M), was indeed a ploy aimed at the dominant Catholic votes, according to observers.

“As the concept has gained deep traction among the Catholic community in Central Travancore, the traditional vote bank of the KC(M), an outright rejection of its existence would have been suicidal for Mr. Mani,” a veteran Kerala Congress leader said.

Besides ‘love jihad,’ the Catholic electorate has been also upset about the Indian Union Muslim League strengthening its grip on the Congress within the United Democratic Front.

This must be an area where the KC(M), as a Left ally, has found an opportunity, he added.