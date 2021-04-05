Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 | Kudumbashree to provide food to poll officials

Supply to begin from Monday morning itself

Kudumbashree is readying to feed polling officials reaching polling stations and collection and distribution centres for the elections on Monday and Tuesday.Cafe units under the Kudumbashree are all geared up to serve poll officials following directions to Kudumbashree district mission coordinators by District Collectors.

The women’s cafe units will provide food to poll officials reaching collection centres to take custody of voting machines and other poll material on Monday, and those deployed in polling booths for the polling on Tuesday. The district missions have handed over to the cafe units the menu and the money to be charged from officials for the dishes included in it.

Arrangements have been made in each district to supply food from Monday morning itself. Breakfast, mid-morning tea and snacks, meals or vegetable biryani for lunch, tea and snacks in the evening, and rice or chapatti and curry for dinner figure on the menu.

If sought by returning officers, more units will be posted for food distribution.

Kudumbashree provided food during the Lok Sabha and the local body polls by adhering to green protocol and COVID-19 guidelines, a statement here said.