Kerala elections | Sobha Surendran says Sabarimala is a key poll issue

The BJP State vice president says she aspires to transform Kazhakuttam, the constituency where she contests the Assembly polls from, into a ‘mini-Bharat’

BJP State vice president Sobha Surendran has said that the controversy surrounding women’s entry in Sabarimala will remain a key issue in the run-up to the upcoming Assembly elections.

Ms. Surendran, the party’s candidate in Kazhakuttam where she is pitted against Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran, was referring to a complaint submitted to the Election Commission that accused her of violating the model code of conduct by soliciting votes in the name of religion. The complaint came against the backdrop of the BJP leader’s controversial statements when she likened the Minister to the Hindu mythological character ‘Poothana’ at a poll convention few days ago.

Emotive subject

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday in Thiruvananthapuram, Ms. Surendran said that the Sabarimala issue remained an emotive one and will have a major impact on the elections. Citing the Election Commission’s directive against using the controversy as a poll plank during the 2019 general elections, she said public sentiments cannot be muffled through diktats, especially when they pertain to matters relating to faith.

Ms. Surendran accused both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) of showing double standards in the issue. She alleged that the LDF has remained hell-bent on destroying faith and disrupting customs.

The BJP leader added that she aspired to transform Kazhakuttam into a ‘mini-Bharat’, replete with IT Parks and other initiatives that are distinct to the culture of the country.