Fronts raise the poll pitch in Vypeen

Candidates reach out to voters as election scene hots up in coastal constituency

At a stone’s throw away from the Mangalya Sree Dharma Shastha Temple off the State highway at Nayarambalam panchayat were fluttering numerous hammer-and-sickle red flags.

A folk band belted out live numbers engaging the audience awaiting the arrival of K. N. Unnikrishnan, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate in the Vypeen Assembly constituency, who was about to kick-start the constituency tour for the day on Wednesday morning. Eventually, the candidate arrived to the deafening sound of the burst of crackers.

Don’t lower the guard trusting opinion polls and continue to work hard for the victory of the LDF summed up Mr. Unnikrishnan’s speech before he boarded the open vehicle shaded by a makeshift roof escorted by a bunch of motorcycle-bound volunteers with placards. “We have a head start and hold the advantage in the campaign. Congress is a divided house, and local leaders are nowhere to be seen, making their campaign very disorganised,” he said confidently.

Three ‘mantras’

As his vehicle headed to the next reception point at Nayaramabalam Dheevara Bhavan, Mr. Unnikrishnan, amid bouts of waving, confided to The Hindu correspondent accompanying him on the vehicle the three ‘mantras’ of the victory of which he was assured: the State government’s achievements, the development of the constituency during his predecessor S. Sarma’s term, and the manifesto for the constituency his campaign team is to release shortly.

In fact, Mr. Sarma’s achievements were a recurring theme of Mr. Unnikrishnan’s speeches as if there was no escaping his clout.

‘Party is united’

About 5 km away at Kolothumkadavu in Pallippuram panchayat, UDF candidate Deepak Joy was amid a similar tour, and he shot down allegations levelled by the LDF.

He accused the LDF government of violating the faith of people and even selling off marine resources.

UDF candidate Deepak Joy meeting voters

“The party is united, and we are confident of a UDF victory. Under the LDF, the development of the constituency was stagnated, as even a basic need like drinking water is elusive for people, not to mention the poor state of roads and the challenges posed by sea erosion,” Mr. Joy said. He was accompanied by a slew of local leaders on his vehicle as if to project a united face.

‘Unique advantage’

Unlike his opponents, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate K.S. Shaiju is yet to embark on a vehicle tour of the constituency and focusses on door-to-door campaign claiming to have covered 1,000 households a day across various panchayats in the past four days.

NDA nominee K.S. Shaiju seeking votes during his door-to-door campaign in the segment. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

He believes that being the sole candidate born and brought up in Vypeen gives him a distinct advantage with the electorate.

“The Marxist party’s propaganda of portraying the BJP as a communal outfit will cut no ice with the electorate. Despite being a marine-rich constituency, none of the fronts could tap into its potential,” said Mr. Shaiju who claimed that the electorate would realise the need for fuel and cooking gas price hike to keep the Central government on a firm footing amid the pandemic-induced challenges.

Job Chakkalakkal of the Twenty20 completes the electoral fray.

“They have made their presence felt, and the question is into whose vote base they will cut into,” said Jolly, a 55-year-old local shop owner.