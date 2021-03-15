EMCC chief may contest in Kundara

Shiju Varghese, a Keralite heading EMCC International (India) Private Ltd., a U.S.-based MNC, is likely to contest as an Independent candidate from Kundara. Reportedly, he plans to convince the voters of Kundara how Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma, the Left Democratic Front candidate there, deceived him in a deep-sea trawling project.
Earlier, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala’s allegation about the LDF government signing a contract with EMCC had triggered a controversy.
According to Mr. Chennithala, the Fisheries Minister had discussed the project with the company representatives in New York, which was later confirmed by the company.
Minister’s denial
He had also pointed out that EMCC International (India) Private Limited, a subsidiary of EMCC Global Consortium, was formed only two years ago with a capital of ₹10 lakh. But the Fisheries Minister had rubbished the allegations, insisting that her New York visit was to present the Edam housing project, her constituency development initiative in Kundara, at the United Nations headquarters in New York.
The government had also made it clear that the project was against the State fisheries policy which did not allow foreign trawlers to operate in deep sea. The memorandum of understanding signed with EMCC was also cancelled.
