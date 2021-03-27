Kerala

Chennithala’s mother figures twice on poll rolls

Amidst the controversies over discrepancies on the voters’ list, the name of Devaki Amma, mother of Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, reportedly features on the electoral rolls in two places.

Her name appears on the voters’ list in Chennithala Thripperumthura grama panchayat in the Chengannur Assembly constituency and Haripad municipality in the Haripad constituency.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Mr. Chennithala said that lapses on the part of officials led to the double entry.

Mr. Chennithala, his mother, and other family members were voters of Chennithala Thripperumthura. Recently, the family, including Devaki Amma, transposed their votes to Haripad where his camp office is situated.

“When we transferred our votes to Haripad, we submitted an application requesting to remove our names from the voters’ list in Chennithala Thripperumthura. Names of all my family members, except my mother’s, were deleted from the list. I do not know why my mother’s name was not deleted. It is up for the officials concerned to clarify on the matter,” he said.

Mr. Chennithala said all double/multiple entries of voter names on the electoral rolls should be deleted. “Four lakh bogus voters have been added to the voters’ list. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is behind it,” Mr. Chennithala said.

Related Topics
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles

Difficult to believe BJP’s ‘silly mistake’: Kanam

Kanji vellam, samosa and more: Food choice of campaigners

Kerala Assembly Elections | Central Kerala takes centre stage

Govt. hoarded foodgrains during pandemic: Chennithala

C-DAC staff to rectify poll roll flaws

Popular movements will power Opposition: Karat

Kerala Assembly polls | Defeating BJP, its allies single-point agenda of CPI(M) and Left parties, says Yechury

Kerala Assemby polls | Kerala CM reiterates there’s collusion between Congress and BJP

Kerala Assembly polls | LDF and UDF are synonyms of corruption: J.P. Nadda

Electioneering peaks in Aluva, the traditional Congress stronghold

K.M. Abhijith tops list of Kozhikode candidates with criminal cases

Kerala Assembly Elections | Call for firm resolve to implement industrial policies

Kerala Assembly Elections | State will pay dearly if LDF gets another shot at power: IUML leader

Final voters’ list out in Alappuzha district

Kerala Assembly polls | Cong. complains to EC about ‘bogus voters’ in electoral list

Kerala Assembly Elections | Rahul Gandhi says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan is ‘driving a car without fuel’

Kerala Assembly Elections | More States will emulate Kerala: Raja

Kerala Assembly Elections | Development is the poll plank of fronts in Kundara

Kerala Assembly Elections | Amid sparring, Malampuzha candidates display rare camaraderie

Kerala Assembly Elections | LDF should come to power to protect Kerala’s constitutional rights: Sitaram Yechury
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 27, 2021 11:38:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/kerala-assembly/chennithalas-mother-figures-twice-on-poll-rolls/article34179636.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY