C-DAC staff to rectify poll roll flaws

Engineers identifying the number and types of errors

Engineers from the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) have arrived in the State to assist election officials verify software-related issues in connection with the complaints regarding multiple entries of voters in the electoral rolls.

The team despatched by C-DAC, Pune, and the Election Commission of India (ECI) have started work on fixing the problem, a senior official said.

Photos repeated

“Given the number of complaints pertaining to duplicate entries in the rolls, we have initiated measures to identify the number and the types of errors in the lists. In some instances, the names of voters have been repeated. In others, photographs have been repeated with different names and addresses. The team has started work,” the official said, adding that the emphasis was on preventing bogus votes on April 6.

The commission will file an affidavit in response to the petition filed by Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala in the High Court. On Friday, the court had directed the commission to respond to the petition which sought action against the officials responsible for the discrepancies. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) also had demanded the Election Commission to urgently clean up the voters’ lists in Kerala.

Mr. Chennithala has claimed that over four lakh multiple or bogus voters have been included in the electoral rolls.

Collectors’ report

Meanwhile, the District Collectors will submit their reports on the multiple entries in the electoral rolls of all 140 constituencies by Tuesday. Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena had ordered an inspection of electoral rolls in all the 140 Assembly constituencies for pinpointing multiple entries of voters in the rolls.