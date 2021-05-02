Big win for M.M. Mani in Udumbanchola

CPI(M) veteran defeats E.M. Augusty of the Congress by a margin of 38,305 votes

LDF candidate and Electricity Minister M. M. Mani was re-elected from Udumbanchola constituency with a huge margin.

He defeated E.M. Augusty of the Congress by a margin of 38,305 votes.

In the last Assembly elections, he had defeated Senapathi Venu of Congress by a margin of 1,109 votes. His wide and personal contact with the electorate helped him in a constituency known for cardamom plantations.

A large number of voters are estate workers where trade unions play a pivotal role. From 2001 onwards the CPI(M) had consecutively won the assembly elections.

Mr Mani had campaigned on the development projects of the LDF government and the works done in the constituency.

After winning the elections, Mr. Mani said that it was a verdict for the LDF. “Together we can move forward,” he said.

He said that his rival had put up a good contest. He said the the LDF government had stood with the people during the crisis situations such as the 2018 floods and when Nipah and COVID virus spread.

The verdict has increased responsibilities of the representatives.

The next LDF government will fullfil all the promises given in the election manifesto, he said.