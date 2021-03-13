BDJS announces third list

The Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), has announced its third list of candidates for the Assembly elections in the State.
According to the list, Ranjith Raveendran will contest from Eravipuram Assembly constituency, Sangeetha Viswanathan (Idukki), Santhosh Madhavan (Udumbanchola), Ramesh Kottayipuram (Thavanur), Thazhava Sahadevan (Vamanapuram) and Bharath Kaiperath (Ettumanur)
The BDJS has so far announced candidates for 18 constituencies. BDJS leaders said that the party would contest in 25 seats this time around.
“Candidates for the rest of the seven constituencies will be announced later. Among them, candidates for Kuttanad and Kodungalloor, which are A plus Assembly constituencies, will be declared after discussions with the BJP central leadership,” said a BDJS leader.
