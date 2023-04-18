HamberMenu
Yatnal’s assets has increased manifold in five years

April 18, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The assets and liabilities of Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, BJP nominee from Bijapur city constituency in Vijayapura district, have increased manifold over a period of five years.

His family now has total assets of around ₹25 crore and liabilities of around ₹17 crore.

In 2018, he had ₹5 crore assets and ₹3 crore liabilities.

The family has immoveable assets worth ₹5.75 crore. Of this, ancestral property is worth ₹1.75 crore. The rest are self-earned. They include farmland, residential and commercial land and buildings.

The family has declared an income of ₹1.6 crore in the last IT assessment year.

The former Union Minister’s son Adarsh Patil has more liabilities than him.

Adarsh Patil has ₹7. 6 crore liabilities, while Mr. Yatnal has ₹6.2 crore liabilities.

Mr. Yatnal is a B.Com graduate. He has four criminal cases pending against him, all related to protests and agitations.

