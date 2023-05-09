May 09, 2023 10:18 am | Updated 10:18 am IST - Bengaluru

Abbi 38, a member of the Jenu Kuruba community from Thithimathi in south Kodagu, stays in a tribal colony. He is not aware of the candidates for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. Political parties have not reached out to the tribes, which the tribals say exposes the apathy of political parties and politicians to the tribal haadis in the Nagarahole National Park.

“No one from any political party has reached out to us so far. We have been voting during every election, but have not seen a single candidate coming here to listen to our grievances,” says Abbi.

The Nagarahole National Park in Kodagu district and Hunsur in Mysuru district is home to nearly 60 haadis. The majority of the people living in the haadis are either Jenu Kurubas, Kadu Kurubas or Yerawa community members.

In Thithimathi haadi, life goes on as usual for tribal communities in the nearly 60 houses in the settlement. Most of the women in this haadi work in the nearest Forest Department nursery.

Leelavathi 55, a Jenu Kuruba woman who works in a nursery earning ₹350 daily, said, “I have been voting in elections for years now, but have not seen the candidates or our MLA even once in this locality.” Her only contact with any ‘authority’ is the Forest Department.

Tara, another tribal woman, said, “We go for voting after influential members of the community come to us and ask us to. They will ferry us to the nearest polling station. Most of our community members have voter IDs.“

She said, “Basic amenities are also not available. Though we are living near the forest, there is no drinking water. We don’t know whom to approach regarding our problems.”

Manu 58, a tribal from another haadi in Nagarahole National Park, said, “Election Commission officials had come once and told us about the elections. However, the political parties have neglected us since our vote share is less. No one cares about us; whichever government comes and goes, our life goes on the way it has been.”

However, local panchayat officials claim to have conducted an awareness drive in tribal hamlets to ensure that they exercise their franchise.