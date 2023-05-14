HamberMenu
Three first-time MLAs enter Assembly from Yadgir and Raichur districts

May 14, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
G. Karemma Naik is a first-time MLA elected on Janata Dal(S) ticket from Deodurg Assembly Constituency in Raichur district.

G. Karemma Naik is a first-time MLA elected on Janata Dal(S) ticket from Deodurg Assembly Constituency in Raichur district. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

Channareddy Patil Tunnur has won on a Congress ticket from Yadgir Assembly Constituency.

Channareddy Patil Tunnur has won on a Congress ticket from Yadgir Assembly Constituency. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The people’s mandate has gone mostly in favour of the Congress in Yadgir and Raichur districts. The party has succeeded in three seats out of four Assembly constituencies in Yadgir district, while it has won four seats out of the seven in Raichur district. Thus, it has bagged seven of the 11 seats in the twin districts.

The Janata Dal(S) has won one each seat in Yadgir and Raichur districts, while the BJP managed to win two seats in Raichur district.

Sharanagouda Kandkur of the Janata Dal(S) represents the Gurmitkal Assembly Constituency in Yadgir district.

Sharanagouda Kandkur of the Janata Dal(S) represents the Gurmitkal Assembly Constituency in Yadgir district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Channareddy Patil Tunnur (Yadgir), Sharanabasappa Darshanapur (Shahapur), Raja Venkatappa Naik (Shorapur) have been elected on Congress ticket, while Sharanagouda Kandkur (Gurmitkal) has been elected on Janata Dal(S) ticket in Yadgir district.

Hampaiah Naik (Manvi), Basanagouda Daddal (Raichur Rural), Basanagouda Turvihal (Maski) and Hampanagouda Badarli (Sindhanur) have been elected on Congress ticket, while Shivaraj Patil (Raichur City) and Manappa Vajjal (Lingsugur) have won on BJP ticket. And, G. Karemma Naik (Deodurg) has been elected on Janata Dal(S) ticket in Raichur district.

Importantly, out of the 11 newly elected MLAs, three, Mr. Tunnur, Mr. Kandkur and Ms. Karemma, are new faces and they are entering the Legislative Assembly for the first time.

Mr. Tunnur was elected once to the Legislative Council from Urban Local Bodies in 1998. Mr. Kandkur, who is the son of the former Janata Dal(S) MLA Naganagouda Kandkur, had played a decisive role in his father getting elected in the 2018 elections from Gurmitkal constituency.

Ms. Karemma Naik once served as president of the Musthur Gram Panchayat.

The three constituencies (Yadgir, Gurmitkal and Deodurg) from where the first-time MLAs have been elected are backward and the people’s representatives have to attend to problems in all sectors, primarily in the education sector to help improve results in SSLC and PU examinations.

Also, the other problems, including drinking water, roads and drainages, need to be attended to on top priority, if these new MLAs have to prove themselves how different they are from the previous MLAs.

