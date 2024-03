March 26, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Belagavi

Deputy Commissioner and District Electoral Officer of Vijayapura T. Bhoobalan has placed a teacher under suspension on the charge of dereliction of duty for failing to report for election duty.

Primary school teacher Mujammil Mulla was supposed to report for election duty on March 14.

But he did not report. He has been suspended pending detailed inquiry, said a release.