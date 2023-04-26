Sumalatha campaigns for BJP in Mandya, hits out at JD(S)

April 26, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MANDYA

Sumalatha Ambareesh, Mandya MP, who recently announced her support to the BJP, was not only present at the road show and public rally of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday but said it was an opportunity for the people of Mandya to usher in positive change by voting for the BJP in the elections slated for May 10.

Addressing the public at the Silver Jubilee Park in Mandya, Ms. Sumalatha said voters of the district have tried both the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress in the past. Though the JD (S) won all the 7 seats in the 2018 elections, it was not reciprocated with similar developments as a result of which Mandya was languishing in neglect, she said. There is not a single work or project initiated by the JD(S) MLAs that can be recalled, she added.

Mysugar factory and Pandavapura sugar mill were languishing in neglect and it was revived at her behest with the support of the BJP, said Ms. Sumalatha. ‘’All the works launched or initiated by me was fully supported by the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,’’ she added.

In a not-so veiled reference to the JD(S), she said there was one party and family wishing for a hung verdict so that it can benefit and come to power.

Referring to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s regime, she said criminals and anti-social elements who once had a free run in that State, were on the backfoot and scurrying for cover.