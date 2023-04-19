Siddaramaiah alleges internal understanding between BJP and JD(S) in Varuna, but expresses confidence of his victory by huge margin

April 19, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - MYSURU

Bringing back memories of 2018 when the Congress had described the Janata Dal (Secular) as “B team” of the BJP, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has accused the two of entering into an “internal understanding” in Varuna Assembly constituency with a view to defeat him in the coming elections.

Addressing a large gathering of his supporters at Goluru circle on the outskirts of Nanjangud before proceeding to file nomination papers as Congress candidate for Varuna on Wednesday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the JD(S) has fielded Bharathi Shankar, former BJP MLA, who had earlier represented T. Narsipura (reserved) Assembly segment to “divide Dalit votes” while the BJP has fielded Housing Minister V. Somanna, a resident of Bengaluru.

“The BJP is gripped by fear due to the love and admiration showered upon me by the people of the State,” he said while adding that the party had entered into an internal understanding with the JD(S) determined to defeat him.

Mr. Siddaramaiah had earlier also accused the BJP and the JD(S) of having an internal understanding in Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency in 2018 elections when he was defeated by JD(S) candidate G.T. Deve Gowda.

However, Mr. Siddaramaiah expressed confidence that the voters of Varuna will see through the “conspiracy” of the BJP and JD(S) this time and hand out a comprehensive defeat to their candidates. “I have faith that you will elect me with a huge margin,” he said.

Contending that he was a native of Varuna as his birthplace Siddaramanahundi was part of the constituency, Mr. Siddaramaiah said he had won from the constituency in 2008 and 2013 by a margin of more than 30,000 votes while his son Yathindra had won by a lead of more than 59,000 votes during 2018.

He appealed to the voters of Varuna to elect him from the constituency with a margin of more than 1 lakh votes this time. He said he may not be able to campaign much in the constituency due to his preoccupation in the rest of the State. He said he would come for campaign for only two days and and called upon the voters of the constituency to consider themselves as the Congress candidates and give strength to the party.

He reiterated that the ensuing Assembly elections were his last, but quickly added that he was only retiring form electoral politics and not from politics.

He lashed out at the “communal” BJP for allegedly ruining the State by indulging in rampant corruption and stopping the pro-poor projects that his erstwhile Government had launched.

While calling for the defeat of the BJP in the elections, Mr. Siddaramaiah pointed out that JD(S) was not in a position to come to power on its own strength. The party was only hoping for a hung house so that they can align with either BJP or Congress, he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also called upon the voters of the 15 constituencies in Mysuru and adjoining Chamarajanagar district to elect Congress candidates. A pro-Congress wave was sweeping across the State and the party will surely come to power by securing 150 seats, he said.

Former MP K.H. Muniyappa, former Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, KPCC Working President Satish Jharkiholi, and former Minister Zameer Ahmed were among the host of party leaders present on the occasion.

After the address, Mr Siddaramaiah went atop a vehicle in a procession to Taluk Panchayat office in Nanjangud and submitted his nomination papers.

Earlier in the day, he visited his native Siddaramanahundi, where he offered prayers at the Siddarameshwara temple before proceeding to Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hills and Uttanahalli temple near the foothills.

