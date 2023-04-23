Rahul visits Koodalasangama, says Basavanna dared to speak truth

April 23, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - HUBBALLI

In what is being seen as the Congress’ plan to reach out to the Lingayat community, party leader Rahul Gandhi visited Koodalasangama in Hunagund taluk of Bagalkot district on Sunday took part in the Basava Jayanti celebrations.

At the celebrations organised by the Basava Dharma Peetha of Koodalasangama, he said that 12th Century reformer Basaveshwara dared to tell the truth to society without any hesitation or fear.

Mr. Gandhi said, “It is easy to question others, but questioning ourselves is difficult. Basavanna not only questioned himself but also showed the courage to place the truth he found through questioning before society.” He said that while many questioned themselves and also find the truth, they lacked the courage to reveal it before society. However, Basavanna became the ‘Vishwa Guru’ by daring to tell the truth. Those who tell the truth were threatened in society, he said. “After Basavanna revealed the truth, he was attacked and even threatened. But Basavanna did not backtrack. That’s why he is respected and floral tributes are paid,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi said that the credit for laying the foundation for India’s democracy goes to Basavanna who founded the Anubhava Mantapa way back in the 12th Century. “When darkness engulfed society because of superstitions and blind belief, Basavanna came as a beacon of light,” he said adding that Basavanna’s principles guide one to lead a better life.

Siddarama Swami of Gadag Tontadarya Mutt said that by allowing women to participate in deliberations at the Anubhava Mantapa, Basavanna provided religious freedom to women for the first time in history.

Earlier, after his arrival at Koodalasangama, Mr. Gandhi visited Aikya Mantapa and Sangamanath Temple and offered pooja. The former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, former Minister M.B. Patil and several others took part in the Basava Jayanti celebrations.

With Shettar

Earlier in the day, after his arrival at the Hubballi airport before proceeding to Koodalasangama, Mr. Gandhi spent some time interacting with former CM Jagadish Shettar who quit BJP recently to contest as Congress candidate in Hubballi-Dharwad Central. Mr. Gandhi reportedly had a discussion with Mr. Shettar on the poll scenario.