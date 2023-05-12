HamberMenu
Prohibitory orders clamped, sale of liquor banned in Bengaluru on counting day

Counting of votes will take place at Mount Carmel College, Vasanth Nagar; St. Joseph’s Indian High School, Vittal Mallya Road; BMS Ladies’ College, Basavanagudi; SSMRV College, Tilak Nagar; and Akash International School, Devanahalli

May 12, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Police Commissioner C.H. Pratap Reddy imposed prohibitory orders in Bengaluru from 6 a.m. to midnight on Saturday, May 13, when votes of the Karnataka Assembly elections will be counted. Police have also banned the sale of liquor in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The counting of votes in 32 Assembly constituencies of Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts will be done in five centres across the city amidst heightened security. Twelve platoons of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and 36 battalions of the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) have been posted at these centres and at sensitive locations across the city under the supervision of 15 Deputy Commissioners of Police.

Counting will be held at Mount Carmel College, Vasanth Nagar; St. Joseph’s Indian High School, Vittal Mallya Road; BMS Ladies’ College, Basavanagudi; SSMRV College, Tilak Nagar; and Akash International School, Devanahalli.

Bengaluru City Traffic Police have imposed restrictions and banned parking around the counting centres. Vehicles will not be allowed on the road where the counting centre is located, and traffic police will put up barricades and guide commuters to alternative routes.

Police have provided designated parking spots for party workers and other people who gather at these centres on Saturday — Palace grounds for Mount Carmel College; Kanteerava stadium for St. Joseph’s Indian High School; Shalini ground and R.V. College for SSMRV College; National College Basavanagudi and Kohinoor ground for BMS Ladies’ College, and Devanahalli Kote Cross Junction for Akash International School.

