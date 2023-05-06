Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting at Mulki on May 7

May 06, 2023 01:38 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be arriving here for election campaign on Sunday, the party said.

She will be addressing a public meeting at the Kolnad grounds in Mulki, Congress leader Manjunath Bhandary said. Around half a lakh people from Mangaluru North, Moodbidri and Kaup constituencies will take part, he said.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (S) candidate from Mangaluru North, Mohiuddin Bava said former Karnataka Chief Minister and party leader H D Kumaraswamy will address a party convention at Krishnapura here on Sunday.

Bava said JD(S) leaders C M Ibrahim and B M Farooq will also take part in the convention.