Plan to ban Bajrang Dal only shows Congress’ anti-Hindu mindset, says Joshi

May 02, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has said that the Congress has yet again come up with bogus manifesto full of bogus promises and its assurance to ban Bajrang Dal clearly shows its anti-Hindu nature.

Addressing a press conference in Hubballi on Tuesday, Mr. Joshi sought to know whether the promises it made in Rajasthan have been fulfilled.

“Although the term of the Congress government is nearing an end there, the promises it made including that of free electricity have not been fulfilled yet. Though the Congress gave the assurance of unemployment stipend during the N. Dharam Singh government in the State itself, it has failed to fulfil it,” he said.

Mr. Joshi said that religion-based reservation is against the Constitution and the Supreme Court too has said the same. Andhra Pradesh High Court too has welcomed the move. However, to appease Muslims, the Congress is indulging in vote-bank politics, he said.

On the move to ban Bajrang Dal, he said that the BJP banned PFI [Popular Front of India] as it was involved in various anti-national activities and it has been proved in a court of law. And, that is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi banned the organisation.

“However, the Congress opposed it and is planning to ban the Bajrang Dal now. Comparing the Bajrang Dal with the PFI is highly condemnable. The Bajrang Dal is a patriotic organisation, while the PFI was anti-national,” he said.

He said that in the coming elections, the people will ban the Congress itself for its anti-Hindu stand and appeasement politics.

Taking exception to the Congress proposal to build a cultural centre for Kashmiri Pandits, Mr. Joshi argued that it was the Congress which is responsible for the pathetic condition of Kashmiri Pandits.