HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Plan to ban Bajrang Dal only shows Congress’ anti-Hindu mindset, says Joshi

The Union minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi says that the Congress has yet again come up with a bogus manifesto full of bogus promises

May 02, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi addressing a press conference in Hubballi on Tuesday.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi addressing a press conference in Hubballi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has said that the Congress has yet again come up with bogus manifesto full of bogus promises and its assurance to ban Bajrang Dal clearly shows its anti-Hindu nature.

Addressing a press conference in Hubballi on Tuesday, Mr. Joshi sought to know whether the promises it made in Rajasthan have been fulfilled.

“Although the term of the Congress government is nearing an end there, the promises it made including that of free electricity have not been fulfilled yet. Though the Congress gave the assurance of unemployment stipend during the N. Dharam Singh government in the State itself, it has failed to fulfil it,” he said.

Mr. Joshi said that religion-based reservation is against the Constitution and the Supreme Court too has said the same. Andhra Pradesh High Court too has welcomed the move. However, to appease Muslims, the Congress is indulging in vote-bank politics, he said.

On the move to ban Bajrang Dal, he said that the BJP banned PFI [Popular Front of India] as it was involved in various anti-national activities and it has been proved in a court of law. And, that is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi banned the organisation.

“However, the Congress opposed it and is planning to ban the Bajrang Dal now. Comparing the Bajrang Dal with the PFI is highly condemnable. The Bajrang Dal is a patriotic organisation, while the PFI was anti-national,” he said.

He said that in the coming elections, the people will ban the Congress itself for its anti-Hindu stand and appeasement politics.

Taking exception to the Congress proposal to build a cultural centre for Kashmiri Pandits, Mr. Joshi argued that it was the Congress which is responsible for the pathetic condition of Kashmiri Pandits.

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.