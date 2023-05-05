May 05, 2023 01:32 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST

This may be the age of social media, but nothing seems to replace the charm of direct connect through roadshows and campaigns in the poll season. Ahead of Karnataka’s Assembly elections on May 10, BJP, Congress and JD(S) have been taking out mega rallies and yatras. There have been rhetoric-filled speeches galore in every city, town, and village across the State.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been campaigning extensively, the indefatigable former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has hit the campaign trail in a wheelchair. Brother-and-sister duo of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are on a whirlwind tour of the State. Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar, perceived as competitors within Congress, have put up a united front. Arch-political rivals Siddaramaiah and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai shared a moment of bonhomie when they met at an airport hours after delivering fiery speeches against each other in political rallies.

The Hindu presents the colours of the poll season in pictures.

Udupi district SVEEP committee used kayaks, in the backwaters of Seetha river at Parampalli, to encourage first-time voters to cast their vote for the Karnataka Assembly elections on May 10, 2023.

Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar at the India Today conclave, in Bengaluru.

BJP supporters try to catch a glimpse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a roadshow in Kalaburagi.

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge oversee arrangements for the public announcement of the induction of former CM and BJP veteran Jagadish Shettar (right) in the Congress, in Bengaluru.

Former CM Siddaramaiah, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka Congress president D.K. Shivakumar at the release of the party’s manifesto in Bengaluru.

Congress MP and star campaigner Rahul Gandhi tries to connect with voters during a road show in Chikkamagaluru.

A flag march by the police in Chickpet constituency in Bengaluru.

Congress supporters at a roadshow of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Kalaburagi.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigning in Sringeri.

Former CM Siddaramaiah cheerfully greets his BJP rival Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at Belagavi airport.

Actor Sudeep campaigns for BJP candidate Mahesh Tenginkai in Hubballi.

Former PM H.D. Deve Gowda flanked by former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, Holenarsipura MLA H.D. Revanna and Ramanagara candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy at the Pancharatna Yatra rally of the JD(S) in Mysuru.

BJP supporters at a roadshow of party president J.P. Nadda in Ramanagara.

Enthusiastic supporters wait for arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a roadshow on Magadi Road in Bengaluru.

BJP supporters at an election campaign rally in Bengaluru.

BJP’s star campaigner - Prime Minister Narendra Modi - beats a drum at an election rally for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections.