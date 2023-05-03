May 03, 2023 03:21 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

Eight candidates have declared murder-related cases (Section 302 of IPC), 35 candidates have declared attempt-to-murder cases (Section 307) and 49 candidates have declared cases of crime against women, according to ‘Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Analysis of Criminal Background, Financial, Education, Gender and other Details of Candidates’ report released by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), which was released on May 3.

The report shows that the number of candidates with declared criminal cases has increased in all three parties — BJP, Congress, JD(S) — as compared to the 2018 elections. The number of cases has gone up from 83 to 96 among BJP candidates, 59 to 122 cases among Congress candidates, and 41 to 70 cases among JD(S) candidates.

When compared with the BJP and JD(S), Congress candidates are named in a higher number of criminal cases, including serious crime. While 55% of Congress candidates have declared criminal cases, 31% are named in serious criminal cases. In BJP, 30% of candidates have serious cases while 25% of JD(S) candidates are named in serious criminal cases.

Further, 50% of the total constituencies (111 out of 224) have been declared as Red alert constituencies in the report, meaning that three or more candidates from these constituencies are named in criminal cases. When compared with 2018 Assembly elections, the Red alert constituencies have gone up by 25 percentage points (56 constituencies in 2018).

Trilochan Sastry, chairman, founder member and trustee, ADR spoke about the assets declared by candidates. “The average value of assets of a Congress candidate is ₹50 crore. The corresponding figure in the BJP Is ₹39.5 crore and in the JD(S) is ₹24.5 crore. Around 96% candidates in Congress and BJP are crorepatis,” he told mediapersons.