Karnataka elections: Priyakrishna has many vehicles with fancy numbers and is worth ₹1,156.83 crore

April 19, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - Bengaluru

Ministers R. Ashok and Araga Jnanendra, Speaker VIshweshwar Hegde Kageri, MLAs Suresh Kumar, B. Sriramulu, Byrathi Suresh, B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, Anjali Nimbalkar, and Laxman Savadi, who recently shifted loyalties from the the BJP to the Congress, were among the 770 candidates who filed their nominations for the May 10 Assembly polls on Tuesday.

Among the richest

Former Congress legislator from Govindarajanagar Priyakrishna is among the richest candidates in the fray, with total declared assets at ₹1,156 crore with his assets increasing by ₹136.8 crore in the last five years even as his liabilities have also shot up.

The assets of BJP candidate N. Nagaraju (MTB), who filed his nominations on Monday, stood at ₹1,614.5 crore.

Mr. Priyakrishna’s liabilities have shot up from ₹802 crore in 2018 to ₹881.99 crore now, which include ₹780.87 crore towards ‘Sundry Creditors,’ his affidavit shows.

In 2018, he declared assets worth ₹1,020 crore, an increase from ₹910 crore in 2013. He has movable assets worth ₹935 crore and immovable assets of ₹221.83 crore.

Mr. Priyakrishna, who was elected from Govindarajanagar in the 2009 bypoll to the Assembly, is the son of realtor-politician M. Krishnappa, popularly known as Layout Krishnappa, who is also the sitting MLA from Vijayanagar.

Fancy registration numbers

He appears to have a penchant for fancy registration numbers as all his private cars bear the registration number of ‘9279,’ registered in different regional transport offices in Bengaluru.

Some of the immoveable assets of Mr. Priyakrishna are ‘gifted,’ as he mentions in the affidavit.

Byrathi Suresh

Meanwhile, the Congress candidate for Hebbal, Suresh B.S. popularly known as Byrathi Suresh, has assets of ₹648.12 crore. His assets shot up by ₹231.42 crore in the last five years. In 2018 his assets were worth ₹416.7 crore. Mr. Suresh’s liabilities have also shot up from ₹41 crore in 2018 to ₹114.86 crore now. He has claimed he is an agriculturalist and a landlord by profession.

He has movable assets worth ₹57.07 crore and immovable assets of ₹561.28 crore. He has disclosed his wife S.N. Padmavathi and daughter Swathi Suresh’s combined movable assets a ₹7 crore and immovable assets of ₹22.77 crore. The couple has gold, diamond, and silver items worth ₹2.98 crore.

Janardhan Reddy’s wife is richer

Lakshmi Aruna, the wife of mining baron and founder of Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha (KRPP) Gali Janardhan Reddy, is, as per the affidavit of Mr. Reddy, filed along with his nomination papers for Gangavathi constituency in Koppal district, richer than her husband. The couple’s total assets are worth about ₹250 crore.

Ms. Aruna owns movable assets worth ₹96.23 crore as compared to Mr. Reddy who has moveable assets of ₹29.20 crore. Their son Kireeti Reddy has immovable property worth ₹7.24 crore.

In terms of the immovable property also, Ms. Aruna is richer with ₹77.80 crore as compared to Mr. Reddy’s ₹5.41 crore and their son’s ₹ 41.19 lakh.

R. Ashok

The BJP’s prominent leader and Revenue Minister R. Ashok’s assets including that of his undivided family have more than doubled in the last five years, from ₹32.04 crore in 2018 to ₹75.73 crore now. This turns out to be an increase of 236%. In his affidavit filed in Kanakapura Assembly constituency, he has declared the value of his personal assets at ₹5.28 crore while that of his undivided family stands at ₹70.45 crore.

Similarly, his total liabilities have increased from ₹1.86 during 2018 to ₹8.92 crore now including that of the undivided family.

The total value of movable and immovable assets possessed by Mr. Ashok’s wife M.R. Pramila Rani have increased by ₹3 crore to ₹11.61 crore compared with the value declared in 2018 affidavit.