Income Tax officials search properties of Congress leader KGF Babu

April 19, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Income Tax department on Wednesday searched premises belonging to Congress leader Yusuf Sharif alias KGF Babu whose wife has filed nomination from Chickpet assembly constituency as an Independent.

It is learnt that about 5,000 sarees meant for distribution among voters besides a large number of demand drafts have been seized by the IT sleuths from his residence in Vasanthanagar here.

Incidentally, Mr. Babu’s wife Shazia Tarannum has declared assets worth ₹1,743 crore in the affidavit filed along with her nomination papers recently, thus becoming the richest candidate in the fray currently.

While Mr. Babu was an aspirant of the ticket himself and had been actively involved in election preparation to contest from Chickpet, he later fielded his wife as an Independent. BJP legislator Uday Garudachar currently represents Chickpet and he has been renominated by the party as its nominee. Congress has fielded R.V. Devaraj as its nominee.

Mr. Babu, who had contested on the Congress ticket during the polls to the Legislative Council from the local authorities constituencies in Bengaluru in December 2021, had then become the richest candidate with total assets worth ₹1,743 crore.