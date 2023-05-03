HamberMenu
Modi, Shah cannot win polls in Karnataka: Vishwanath

May 03, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

MLC and former Minister A.H. Vishwanath on Wednesday said the BJP cannot win elections in the State despite the continuous roadshows and election rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Home Amit Shah and BJP National President J.P. Nadda as the people have decided to get rid of the BJP government.

“People have opted for bringing in a change and are keen to bring the Congress to power. It’s impossible that the BJP will come to power in spite of the efforts being made to attract voters bringing Mr. Modi, Mr. Shah and Mr. Nadda to the State,” he told reporters.

Mr. Vishwanath, who was also instrumental in the formation of the BJP government in the State, has become a vociferous critic of the party despite being its MLC. He campaigned for the Congress candidate in Nanjangud on Wednesday.

Taking a dig at the reported statement of Mr. Nadda that the State should not be deprived of Mr. Modi’s blessings and therefore the lotus must bloom in State, Mr. Vishwanath said the people of Karnataka do not need the blessings of Mr. Modi. He expressed confidence in the Congress coming to power in the State.

Mr. Vishwanath accused the BJP of conspiring against the former CM Siddaramaiah in Varuna. “But his win is certain,” he claimed.

The former Minister said Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivas Prasad’s campaign in Varuna will not impact Mr. Siddaramaiah’s prospects.

