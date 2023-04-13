Karnataka elections: V. Sunil Kumar’s income rose from ₹23.04 lakh to ₹54.46 lakh in five years

April 13, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar, who is contesting for the fifth time from Karkala Assembly constituency, has declared income of ₹54.46 lakh for 2021-22. He has declared movable assets worth ₹1.59 crore and fixed assets worth ₹4.03 crore.

In the affidavit filed along with his nomination papers on Thursday, Mr. Kumar has declared his wife Priyanka’s income for 2021-22 at ₹24.76 lakh. She has movable assets worth ₹1.42 crore and fixed assets worth ₹37.62 lakh.

Mr. Kumar’s father M.K. Vasudeva has income of ₹6.32 lakh 2021-22 and movable assets worth ₹29.13 lakh, while his mother K.V. Pramoda has fixed assets worth ₹25 lakh and movable assets worth ₹22,879.

Mr. Kumar’s income gradually increased from 2017-18 to 2021-22. His income was ₹23.04 lakh in 2017-18. It increased to ₹24.9 lakh in 2018-19, ₹27.52 lakh in 2019-20, ₹38.97 lakh in 2020-21, and ₹51.46 lakh in 2021-22.

His wife’s declared income increased from ₹11.26 lakh in 2017-18 to ₹24.76 lakh in 2021-22.

Among the fixed assets that Mr. Kumar has declared include 10.27 acres of agricultural land in Kadtala and Nitte villages, which is worth ₹1.04 crore. He has a total of 148.97 cents of non-agricultural properties, which were purchased between 2011 and 2022, that are worth ₹2.49 crore. The agricultural and non-agricultural properties are self acquired, he said.

Mr. Kumar’s wife has 4.18 acres of agricultural land worth ₹37.62 lakh, he said.

Of the movable assets of Mr. Kumar include his eight bank accounts, in which ₹58.46 lakh and ₹2.37 lakh are present in the accounts in Karkala branches of Union Bank of India and Canara Bank. Among the shares he possesses include 67 of L&T worth ₹1.45 lakh. He has postal recurring deposit of ₹12.25 lakh and a LIC policy, whose surrender value is ₹30.21 lakh. He has a car worth ₹24.6 lakh, 272 grams of gold ornaments worth ₹14.31 lakh, and cash in hand of ₹18,650.

Of the movable assets of his wife include her six bank accounts, of which ₹3.88 lakh is in her account at Canara Bank’s Karkala branch. She has a LIC policy with surrender value is ₹4.06 lakh, 2.23 kg of gold ornaments worth ₹1.17 crore, and 10.6 kg of silver articles worth ₹7.42 lakh. She has lent ₹10 lakh to Mangalore Gas General Agencies.

Mr. Kumar has claimed liabilities amounting to ₹45.15 lakh, which incudes housing loan of ₹15.1 lakh, gold loan of ₹17 lakh, vehicle loan of ₹8.04 lakh, and personal loan of ₹5 lakh.

Mr. Kumar said he is accused in crime No. 16/2018 of Bantwal police station in connection with his alleged inflammatory public speech in Kalladka on January 22, 2018. The chargesheet has not been filed in the case for offence punishable under Sections 153(A) and 505 (A), he declared.