Karnataka Assembly elections | In his fifth poll promise, Rahul Gandhi announces free travel for women in public transport buses

April 27, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on April 27, announced free travel for women in public transport buses across the State from the very first day of its government, as the fifth poll promise of the Party.

Addressing a public meeting in Mangaluru, Mr. Gandhi said the Congress was committed to implement its poll promises—Gruha Lakshmi, Gruha Jyothi, Anna Bhagya, Yuva Bhagya and free travel for women. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed to fulfill promises of depositing Rs. 15 lakh in everyone’s bank account, fighting corruption and creating 2 crore jobs annually.

Shooting a poser, Mr. Gandhi said, “Mr. Modi, we will implement all these poll promises in Karnataka in the first cabinet meeting of government’s first day in office. Will you honour your promises thereafter at least across the country?” The Congress is committed to eliminate 40% corruption thereby providing funds for poll promises.

When he spoke against corruption and sought to know the relationship between Mr. Modi and Adani in the Lok Sabha, Mr. Gandhi’s mike was switched off first and later he was disqualified as an MP. “Mr. Modi, would you not see people flanking you on stages in Karnataka when you speak against corruption,” Mr. Gandhi mused.

Chori Karne ki Aadat

Mr. Gandhi earlier said stealing has been the habit of BJP (Chori Karna Inki Aadat Hai). It steals the government, MLAs, sugar factories, contractors and what not, he said.

He told the audience, “This government was not elected by your votes. BJP bought MLAs from monies earned through corruption. They stole your government.”

Congress is going to sweep the Assembly elections this time by winning 150 seats. “Give BJP 40 seats in recognition of its 40% commission government,” Mr. Gandhi said.

Mr. Gandhi further alleged that a BJP MLA himself claimed that the chief minister’s post in Karnataka could be bought for Rs. 2,500 crore. It was bought once and now they know the exact value of the post. He asked people whether they want the 40% commission government to continue in Karnataka.

The Dingaleshwara Swamiji himself had admitted that the BJP government gave him 10% rebate in the 40% commission while releasing funds, Mr. Gandhi said. Corruption has been BJP’s Dharma that was riddled with a number of scams, including PSI recruitment, assistant professor recruitment and many more.

Corruption and price rise

There was double whammy for Karnataka people—corruption and steep price rise. MSMEs were ruined by GST while demonetisation snatched money from the poor. While 1% of population holds 40% of country’s wealth, 40 crore people slipped below poverty line across the country.

KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar, former chief minister M. Veerappa Moily, AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal and others were present.