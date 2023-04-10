HamberMenu
Hindustan Janata Party to give ticket to members of families that have lost lives in communal clashes

April 10, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
State vice-president of Hindustan Janata Party L.K. Suvarna addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Monday.

State vice-president of Hindustan Janata Party L.K. Suvarna addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The Hindustan Janata Party (HJP) has decided to give ticket to members of families that have lost lives in communal clashes across the State in the upcoming Assembly elections.

HJP State vice-president L.K. Suvarna, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Monday, said that the party has decided to field such bereaved family members in 23 seats. And, the party will be fielding its candidates in all the 224 Assembly seats.

Dr. Suvarna said that there is a need for equal and fair representation of women in politics. The HJP will reserve 20% of its total seats for women and 15% of seats for religious leaders and mutt heads.

The party has released its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in which it has promised to establish Hindu Bhavan in all 30 districts, self-employment loans of up to ₹5 lakh for graduates, 100 units of free electricity per month to below poverty line families and free bus pass for students.

The HJP has also announced Dinkar Rao Kulkarni as the party’s candidate for Kalaburagi South Assembly constituency. The party symbol is helicopter.

