H.D. Deve Gowda calls for defeating BJP MLA in Hassan

May 05, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Shivamogga

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda made an emotional appeal to the people of Hassan to get JD(S) candidate H.P. Swaroop elected against the BJP candidate. Without taking the name of the BJP candidate, he gave a call to defeat him, alleging that he had been an obstacle to the development of Hassan city.

Addressing a rally at Pension Mohalla on Thursday evening (May 4), Mr. Deve Gowda said his son H.D. Revanna wanted to develop Hassan as one of the top districts in the country. He was instrumental in bringing many development projects to the city. “An airport has been sanctioned for Hassan. However, the present MLA converted the land identified for the project into a layout. Do you need such a person to represent you?” He wanted to know.

Mr. Deve Gowda said the airport was planned with the intention of increasing agricultural income. Vegetables and fruits grown in the district could be exported. He also elaborated on his attempts to have an IIT sanctioned to Hassan. “I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi four times, seeking an IIT for Hassan. However, he has not made up his mind to sanction one. The land has been kept ready for the project,” he said.

Making a special appeal to the Muslim leaders, he said not one vote should go out of the JD(S). “I don’t know if Swaroop has money or not. He should win, and the BJP candidate should be defeated, no matter how much he spends,” he said.

JD(S) state president C.M. Ibrahim, former minister H.D. Revanna, former ZP member Bhavani Revanna, candidate Swaroop and others were present.