Fearing BJP’s use of corruption money to topple Congress government, Rahul appeals to people for 150-seat mandate

He also urged local Congress leaders to implement the four guarantees announced by the Congress in the first Cabinet session after coming to power

April 16, 2023 05:29 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - Kolar

The Hindu Bureau
Rahul Gandhi with senior party leaders at the Jai Bharath Satyagraha in Kolar on April 16, 2023.

Rahul Gandhi with senior party leaders at the Jai Bharath Satyagraha in Kolar on April 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Happy that the Congress remained a united force in its fight for the Assembly elections on May 10, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed fears that the BJP would use its corruption money to bring down the government.

“I am happy that Congress is fighting the elections unitedly. We will form the government. However, BJP will try to use ‘40% commission’ money to destabilise the government. This is the money that was stolen from you (public). They will use your money to destabilise the government voted by you,” he said, addressing the Jai Bharath Satyagraha at Kolar.

“That is why Congress should be given 150-seat mandate to prevent the corrupt government from coming to power again,” he added. The Congress government will be pro-poor, pro-farmers and pro-labour. While Modi government has been pandering to Adani, the Congress will allow access to banks for poor, women, youth and farmers, Mr. Gandhi said.

He also urged local Congress leaders to implement the four guarantees announced by the Congress in the first Cabinet session after coming to power. “Karnataka public should give a message to the country. Your message should be to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the Congress leader said.

AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge said, “I want the Congress to come power. Don’t bother about the chief ministerial debate but think about bringing in the system. Party legislators will decide on the chief minister.” He urged voters to give Congress a 150-seat victory while removing the corrupt BJP government led by Basavaraj Bommai. “sIt’s not an impossible task.”

