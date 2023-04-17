D. Vedavyasa Kamath confident of winning Mangaluru City South Assembly constituency by a margin of 30,000 votes

April 17, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - MANGALURU

BJP MLAs D. Vedavyasa Kamath (Mangaluru City South), Harish Poonja (Belthangady), Roopali Naik (Karwar), Dinakar Shetty (Kumta) were among the BJP candidates who filed their nomination papers for the upcoming Assembly election from coastal Karnataka, on Monday, April 17.

In addition, Gurme Satish Shetty, a novice, filed his papers as the BJP candidate from Kaup constituency in Udupi district. Sunil V. Hegde, Former MLA, from the BJP filed papers from Haliyal in Uttara Kannada to take on the Congress veteran R.V. Deshpande. Mr. Hegde had been elected to the Assembly from the Janata Dal (Secular) in 2008 election.

All BJP MLAs seeking re-election

Speaking to press persons after filing the papers Mr. Kamath exuded the confidence that he will win by a margin of 30,000 votes against the Congress candidate and J.R. Lobo, Former MLA. “My winning margin in the 2018 election was 16,075 votes. This time it will be 30,000 votes. It will be mission 30,000,” he said.

The State BJP president and Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel said that projects worth ₹3,000 crore were taken up in Manglauru City South in the past five years. Mr. Kamath mingled with the people and had concern for poor people. They are his plus points, he said adding that the BJP is confident of winning all eight Assembly seats in Dakshina Kannada in this election.

Annamali in Kaup

The BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai who is the party’s co-incharge for the Assembly elections in Karnataka accompanied Mr. Shetty while filing papers in Kaup. The Kaup MLA Lalaji R. Mendon, who was denied ticket by the party this time, was also with Mr. Shetty.

Pramod Sawant in Karwar

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant accompanied Ms. Naik while filing papers in Karwar.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sawant said that people are aware of the development works done by the “double engine government” in Karnataka. The BJP has made its own contribution for the development projects, he said.

Rebel candidate

In Puttur Assembly constituency in Dakshina Kannada, Arun Kumar Puthila, a Sangh Pariwar leader submitted his papers as an Independent candidate.

Mr. Puthila and his followers are unhappy over the BJP for replacing incumbent Sanjeeva Matandoor, MLA, with former Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat president Asha Thimmapap Gowda as the candidate for Puttur on the basis of caste. Both are from Gowda community. Mr. Puthila was an aspirant for the BJP ticket.