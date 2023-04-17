HamberMenu
Opposition should come together for J.R. Lobo’s win, says Former MLCs in Mangaluru

Lobo’s win is necessary for the formation of Congress govt. in Dakshina Kannada, says Ivan D’Souza

April 17, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
All community leaders along with J.R. Lobo, Congress candidate for Mangaluru city south, performing all religions prayer as part of the inauguration ceremony of Mangaluru City South Congress election office at Shivbagh in Mangaluru on Monday, April 17.

K.S. Muhammed Masood and Ivan D’Souza, Former MLCs, on Monday, April 17, said that the Opposition should come together for the victory of Congress candidate J.R. Lobo from Mangaluru City South Assembly Constituency.

Speaking at the inauguration of the election office of Mr. Lobo, also former Mangaluru City South MLA, Mr. Masood, who heads the Muslim Central Committee, said, “Mr. Lobo has to win. We all have to come together to ensure he wins this time.”

Mr. D’Souza said that victory of Mr. Lobo is necessary for the formation of Congress government. “We are all here to make a big contribution. We have to work tirelessly for the next 20 days to defeat BJP here and seven other Assembly constituencies in Dakshina Kannada,” he said. Party workers should come in large numbers when Mr. Lobo files his nomination on April 20, he added.

Mr. Lobo said though Mangaluru city has moved ahead, the youths in the region still move out in search of jobs. Congress government alone can create job opportunities for youths in the city. The Congress government alone ensures harmonious living of all communities.

Earlier, as part of the inauguration, an all community prayer was held. Lamps were lighted by senior Congress activists Prabhakara Ameen and Sadashiva Ameen in presence of senior Congress councillors and other party workers.

