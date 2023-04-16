HamberMenu
Congress ticket-screening committee members got ₹2 crore each, alleges Congress leader

April 16, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Manjunath Poojary, president of Hebri Block Congress speaking at a press conference in Udupi on April 16, 2023.

Manjunath Poojary, president of Hebri Block Congress speaking at a press conference in Udupi on April 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The president of Hebri Block Congress in Udupi district and one of the aspirants for the Congress ticket from Karkala Assembly constituency Manjunath Poojary alleged on Sunday that money has been paid for issuing each ticket in the Congress and the members in the screening committee were the beneficiaries of that money as they have got ₹2 crore each.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi, Mr. Poojary, who was also a former member of Udupi Zilla Panchayat, alleged that a senior Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) leader followed a system of selling party tickets to whoever strikes a deal with him by paying a lumpsum for a ticket.

Mr. Poojary said that he will quit as the president of Hebri Block Congress but will continue in the party.

Expressing displeasure over the Congress fielding contractor Muniyal Uday Kumar Shetty from Karkala for the May 10 election, he questioned the grounds on which the selection was made.

‘‘In the 2018 Assembly election, Mr. Shetty had asked his followers and supporters to vote in favour of the BJP as he had not got the ticket from the Congress then. Mr. Shetty never raised his voice against the Energy Minister and BJP’s incumbent MLA from Karkala V. Sunil Kumar,” he alleged.

Mr. Poojary claimed that Mr. Shetty was also found roaming with the State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat and V. Sunil Kumar.

The Congress may not win even one seat in Udupi district in the coming election, he said.

