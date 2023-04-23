CM Bommai begins Jayavahini yatra

April 23, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

On a day when the Jayavahini yatra of the Chief Minister was launched ahead of elections, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the party high command will decide on who will be the CM if BJP is voted to power.

“My job is to ensure the return of the party to power. While the Central leadership will decide the Chief Minister in Congress, we have a democratic way based on which decisions are taken,” he said speaking to presspersons here on Sunday. He accused the Congress of thinking about Lingayats only during elections

Later, at the launch of his Jayavahini Yatra in Yelahanka, he ridiculed the the Congress’ guarantee cards as ‘waste cards’. “I am launching this yatra from the land of Nada Prabhu Kempegowda to remove the Congress party. The guarantee card is like a lifeless visiting card and it is useless. It is only up to the election and useless after election.” The Congress meant corruption, misrule, nepotism and injustice and hence it should be removed permanently, he added.

Attacking Janata Dal (Secular), he said: “Another party JD(S) is waiting to come to power if no party failed to get the simple majority. The JD(S) is a party of dynasts and promotes nepotism. The welfare of Karnataka is possible only through BJP. The BJP will come back to power with 130 seats and form the next government.”

In Doddaballapura, he said that the Congress leaders, who are frustrated, have taken away those who failed to get tickets. “They have taken away a flower from the pot, leaving behind a sapling. The BJP is a tree with deep roots, no one can shake it.”

He undertook election campaign in Nelamangala, Yelahanka, Doddaballapura, Tumakuru Rural and city Assembly constituencies on Sunday.