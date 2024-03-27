GIFT a SubscriptionGift
B.V. Naik’s followers raise slogans in Raichur meeting against party decision to field Amareshwar Naik

‘I request the BJP high command to change the decision in two days. Otherwise, I will soon take a decision at another meeting of my supporters,’ says the former MP

March 27, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
The former MP B.V. Naik addressing his supporters at a meeting in Raichur on Wednesday.

The former MP B.V. Naik addressing his supporters at a meeting in Raichur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

The BJP high command’s decision to nominate incumbent MP Raja Amareshwar Naik as candidate for Raichur Lok Sabha constituency has created disappointment for the former MP B.V. Naik and his followers.

B.V. Naik’s supporters raised “Go back Raja Amareshwar Naik” slogans and displayed banners that said, “Thanks to BJP high command for tracing an MP who disappeared after winning the elections five years ago”.

Upset over being denied ticket, B.V. Naik called a meeting of his followers and like-minded leaders in Raichur on Wednesday, where participants expressed disappointment and raised slogans against the BJP high command’s decision.

The senior leaders pacified two supporters who doused themselves with automotive fuel to express their anger and sent them out of the venue.

The leaders who addressed the gathering urged the high command to change its decision and further urged B.V. Naik to contest the elections as an independent candidate.

Responding to his supporters, B.V. Naik said that he is in pain over the decision taken by the BJP high command. “I was assured ticket and advised to get prepared for the elections. But, all of a sudden, they took a shocking decision. I request the BJP high command to change the decision in two days. Otherwise, I will soon take a decision at another meeting of my supporters,” he said.

B.V. Naik was a strong aspirant with the hope of getting ticket this time. But the BJP has decided to field incumbent MP Raja Amareshwar Naik in the Raichur Lok Sabha constituency, which is reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

