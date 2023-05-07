BJP govt. created more jobs than what Cong. had promised in its manifesto, says Modi in Shivamogga

May 07, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Ayanur (Shivamogga)

Alleging that the Congress will stall the growth of Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the public on Sunday, May 7, to vote for the BJP for the State’s development.

Addressing a rally at Ayanur in Shivamogga district, Mr. Modi said the Congress had been engaged in assuring false guarantees to the public. “The Congress had assured 10 lakh jobs in the next five years. They had promised to create two lakh jobs in the private sector a year. However, the BJP, which came to power only three-and-a-half years ago, created more than 13 lakh jobs. Hence, I am telling you the Congress will take the State’s growth in the opposite direction,” he said.

The State Government had formulated policies to attract investors to the State. However, he said, if the Congress came to power, they would spoil all the efforts made by the BJP to attract investors.

Appealing to areca growers in the Malnad region, Mr. Modi said during the Congress rule at the Centre, the minimum import price for areca was around ₹100 per kg. Whenever areca was imported from other countries, the growers in Karnataka would suffer. “However, when I came to power in 2014, the minimum support price for area was increased to ₹350 per kg. With the increase in MIP, nobody would dare to import areca from other countries,” he said.

Increasing agricultural export

Further, he said his government had given attention to increasing agricultural exports. India had become one of the top 10 exporters of agricultural products. “The farmers of the country have benefited from the increase in exports,” he said.

Stating that the country had seen unprecedented growth during the BJP’s rule, Mr. Modi said that on every alternate day, a new college had been inaugurated in the country, and every week, a new university had been set up. “The country has more than 300 medical colleges,” he said.

First-time voters

Referring to the first-time voters, Modi wanted to know if they expected the development of Karnataka from Congress. “Do you expect the Congress to develop this State?” The party is always engaged in corruption and appeasement. During the Congress rule, there was 85% corruption. I wish you would not suffer what your parents and grandparents suffered in the past,” he said.

Expressing happiness over the response he had been getting from the public during his public rallies and roadshows, Mr. Modi said that he would never forget the people of Karnataka in his lifetime. Normally, political parties would not hold any events before 11 a.m., as it would be difficult for the public to turn up. “In Bengaluru, people had gathered in good numbers to witness his roadshow, even as it was drizzling,” he said.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, former minister K.S. Eshwarappa, BJP candidates from Shivamogga district, and others were present.

No translation

The organisers of the Prime Minister’s rally had arranged for the translation of the Prime Minister’s speech. However, the public intervened to stop the translation and appealed to the PM to continue his speech.

BJP MLC Pratap Simha Nayak was prepared to present the Prime Minister’s Hindi speech in Kannada. Even as he attempted to translate the first sentence, the public raised slogans like “Modi, Modi,” signalling that they could follow the PM’s speech.

Appreciating the people’s gesture, Modi conveyed his thanks with folded hands. “I am happy the language is not a barrier between us,” he said.

Reference to Bajrang Dal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders, participating in the rally, did draw people’s attention to the Congress party’s promise to ban organisations, including Bajrang Dal and PFI, if they engage in activities defying the constitution.

Mr. Modi, both at the beginning and the end of his speech, did raise the slogan ‘Jai Bajrangi’. Interestingly, BJP leaders presented an idol of Anjaneya to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the rally. Besides that, a team of musicians did present a popular song from the Kannada movie Bajrangi, a couple of times before the PM arrived at the rally.

Earlier, former minister K.S. Eshwarappa and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra took exception to the Congress manifesto in their speeches.

And, party’s district unit president, T.D. Megharaj appealed to the party workers to chant Hanuman Chalisa at all religious places at 9 a.m. on May 9, a day before the polling.