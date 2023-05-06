PM holds roadshow in Bengaluru amid much fanfare

May 06, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took out a 26-km-long roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls on May 10. There will be one more on Sunday, though for a shorter distance.

The roadshow that began from Someshwara Sabha Bhavan, Konanakunte in Bommanahalli Assembly constituency concluded at Kadu Malleshwara Temple, in Malleswaram passing through 13 Assembly constituencies.

‘Mysuru Peta’ and flower shower

The Prime Minister wore a ‘Mysuru Peta’ he was felicitated with and later wore a BJP cap, and greeted thousands of people who had gathered on either side of the roads along the roadshow route, where several folk art teams and women welcomed him with traditional dance performances. BJP leaders claimed that nearly 10 lakh people had gathered to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister. Several residents of the areas along the route had been waiting on either side of the streets behind the barricades from early morning itself.

As BJP workers placed at the barricades showered flowers on him, Mr. Modi was seen waving at the crowds, greeting them as the vehicle passed through. BJP sources said they had organised over 40 tonnes of flowers to be showered along the Prime Minister’s roadshow route on Saturday. Mr. Modi was accompanied by Bengaluru MPs Tejasvi Surya and P. C. Mohan.

Bajrang Bali chants

The BJP had organised loudspeakers along the route from which Mr. Modi raising slogans of “Bharat Mataki Jai” and “Jai Bajrang Bali” were played. Several BJP workers and supporters had come dressed up as or wearing masks of Lord Hanuman, in what they said was “an act of protest against the Congress manifesto’s promise to ban Bajrang Dal if they came to power.”

Mr. Modi later tweeted: “If only words could describe what I just saw in Bengaluru! I bow to the people of this vibrant city for showering me with affection that I will cherish for my entire life…It is clear Bengaluru wants BJP. This city believes that our party will continue delivering on good governance and development.”