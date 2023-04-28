HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amit Shah on election campaign in Udupi and Mangaluru today

April 28, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will tour Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts on Saturday, April 29, to attend Bharatiya Janata Party’s poll campaign.

According to BJP sources, Mr. Shah would arrive Udupi at 2.20 pm after attending the campaign in Madikeri. He would address a public meeting at Green Valley Ground at Katpady near Udupi in Kaup Assembly constituency at 2.30 p.m. before flying to Siddapura in Kundapura taluk under Byndoor Assembly constituency.

Mr. Shah would participate in a road show in Siddapura town and address a public meeting from 4 p.m. to 4.45 pm and leave for Mangaluru. The Home Minister would participate in the road show from Town Hall to Nava Bharath Circle in Mangaluru from 5.40 p.m. and would fly to New Delhi in the night.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 / Bharatiya Janata Party / political campaigns / political parties

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.