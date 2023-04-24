HamberMenu
A hung Assembly will again become an advantage to the BJP, says CPI

April 24, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Communist Party of India (CPI) State Committee secretary Siddanagouda Patil has said that it is imperative to defeat the BJP in this Assembly elections in every realm to safeguard democracy.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Monday, Mr. Patil appealed to people not to vote for the BJP and asked them to support the Congress.

He urged people to vote for the Congress to form a government with an absolute majority and not give any chance for a hung Assembly which will again become an advantage for the BJP.

He said that the BJP-led government at the Centre is selling all government-owned companies and encouraging privatisation in all sectors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies are anti-people, anti-farmer and pro-corporate. These policies will destroy the country, he said.

Mr. Patil clarified that the CPI will support Congress candidates contesting in 215 Assembly constituencies across the State.

The CPI is contesting in seven seats. And, the party is supporting the Sarvodaya Karnataka Party candidate in Melkote constituency and the CPI(M) candidate in Bagepalli constituency, he added.

