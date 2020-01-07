Rabindra Nath Mahato elected as Jharkhand Assembly Speaker

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Rabindra Nath Mahato was on Tuesday unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Jharkhand Assembly.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren proposed Mr. Mahato’s name for the post which was seconded by JMM MLA Champai Soren during the second of the three-day session of the Assembly.
Born on January 12, 1960, Mr. Mahato was first elected in 2005 from Nala seat but lost the subsequent elections before winning it again in the 2014 and 2019 polls.
All the newly-elected MLAs in the 81-member House were administered oath by pro-term Speaker Stephen Marandi on Monday.
The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance won 47 seats while the BJP could bag only 25 seats in the Assembly elections which were held in five phases from November 30 to December 20 last year.
The results were declared on December 23 last year.
